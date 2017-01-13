Photo gallery: Hoops versus Whitefish
January 13, 2017 at 11:51 am
January 13, 2017 at 11:51 am
January 13, 2017 at 11:47 am
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Friday the initiation of a status review for the distinct population segment of Northern Rocky Mountain fisher, to determine whether this population meets...
January 11, 2017 at 3:47 pm
The final two oil and gas leases on the Badger-Two Medicine region of the Helena and Lewis and Clark National Forest were canceled on Wednesday, the Department of Interior announced. The Bureau of L...
January 11, 2017 at 9:33 am
Hungry Horse News 70 years ago Jan. 10, 1947 Columbia Falls Mayor Chris Raaen declared he was sick and tired of wandering horses in town, eating shrubs and making a mess. He said he was going to get a pony and some ...
January 11, 2017 at 9:29 am
Hungry Horse News The Helena Lewis and Clark National Forest has taken the first steps in revising its forest plan, releasing its proposed action earlier this month. The sprawling forest includes the Rocky Mountain F...
January 11, 2017 at 9:28 am
Hungry Horse News A cold snap in the Flathead Valley last week saw temperatures plummet, but didnt break any records. Polebridge got downright frigid, dropping to 18 below Jan. 2, 25 below Jan. 3, 29 below Jan. 4 and...
January 06, 2017 at 10:08 am
Hungry Horse News A skier was killed in an avalanche on Mount Stanton in Glacier National Park Thursday afternoon. He was later identified as Benjamin Parsons, 36, of Kalispell. Parsons was a Whitefish firefighter an...
January 06, 2017 at 5:20 pm
Hungry Horse News For the Hungry Horse News Ben Parsons, 36, a well-known local athlete and Whitefish firefighter and paramedic, was killed in an avalanche Thursday afternoon while backcountry skiing on Stanton Mount...
January 06, 2017 at 5:40 pm
Hungry Horse News A snowstorm carrying tropical moisture from the Pacific is expected to hit the region late Sunday into Monday. There is the potential that it could be a wintry mix to start, but areas like Hungry Hor...
September 27, 2016 at 2:52 pm
