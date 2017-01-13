News
Photo gallery: Hoops versus Whitefish

Photo gallery: Hoops versus Whitefish

January 13, 2017 at 11:51 am

...

Read More

USFWS will review whether the fisher should be listed under the ESA

USFWS will review whether the fisher should be listed under the ESA

January 13, 2017 at 11:47 am

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Friday the initiation of a status review for the distinct population segment of Northern Rocky Mountain fisher, to determine whether this population meets...

Read More

In Badger Two-Medicine, last remaining leases canceled

In Badger Two-Medicine, last remaining leases canceled

January 11, 2017 at 3:47 pm

The final two oil and gas leases on the Badger-Two Medicine region of the Helena and Lewis and Clark National Forest were canceled on Wednesday, the Department of Interior announced. The Bureau of L...

Read More

Previous Next

Yesterdays: A look back at history

January 11, 2017 at 9:33 am

Hungry Horse News 70 years ago Jan. 10, 1947 Columbia Falls Mayor Chris Raaen declared he was sick and tired of wandering horses in town, eating shrubs and making a mess. He said he was going to get a pony and some ...

Read More

Helena and Lewis and Clark National Forest begin plan process

January 11, 2017 at 9:29 am

Hungry Horse News The Helena Lewis and Clark National Forest has taken the first steps in revising its forest plan, releasing its proposed action earlier this month. The sprawling forest includes the Rocky Mountain F...

Read More

Cold snap was cold, but no record-breaker

January 11, 2017 at 9:28 am

Hungry Horse News A cold snap in the Flathead Valley last week saw temperatures plummet, but didnt break any records. Polebridge got downright frigid, dropping to 18 below Jan. 2, 25 below Jan. 3, 29 below Jan. 4 and...

Read More

Community mourns firefighter killed in Glacier Park avalanche

January 06, 2017 at 10:08 am

Hungry Horse News A skier was killed in an avalanche on Mount Stanton in Glacier National Park Thursday afternoon. He was later identified as Benjamin Parsons, 36, of Kalispell. Parsons was a Whitefish firefighter an...

Read More

Avalanche victim was well-known Whitefish firefighter, outdoor athlete

January 06, 2017 at 5:20 pm

Hungry Horse News For the Hungry Horse News Ben Parsons, 36, a well-known local athlete and Whitefish firefighter and paramedic, was killed in an avalanche Thursday afternoon while backcountry skiing on Stanton Mount...

Read More

Heavy snow possible Sunday into Monday

January 06, 2017 at 5:40 pm

Hungry Horse News A snowstorm carrying tropical moisture from the Pacific is expected to hit the region late Sunday into Monday. There is the potential that it could be a wintry mix to start, but areas like Hungry Hor...

Read More

Sports
Sorry, no question available

Opinion

Columns

Letters to the Editor

Submit a Letter

Submit Your Letter

Outdoors

Glacier Park

Classifieds

Announcements

Post Your Ad in Announcements!

Employment

Post Your Ad in Employment!

Miscellaneous

Post Your Ad in Miscellaneous!

Pets & Animals

Post Your Ad in Pets & Animals!

Real Estate

Post Your Ad in Real Estate!

Rentals

Post Your Ad in Rentals!

Services

Post Your Ad in Services!

Transportation

Post Your Ad in Transportation!

X
X