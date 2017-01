The Columbia Falls speech and debate team is more than just a bunch of students working on their oratory skills, it’s a family, the team says. And what a family it is. The team is the favorite headin...

The city of Columbia Falls will explore the possibility of a fee for businesses and other landowners along U.S, Highway 2 for snow removal. The fee, if implemented, would be similar to light and stre...

Social media enthusiasts may have noticed that Glacier National Park didn’t post anything to Twitter over the Jan. 21-22 weekend. It wasn’t because the Park had nothing to say — an order from the Ser...

C-Falls graduation rate shoots up Hungry Horse News Columbia Falls High School’s graduation shot up almost 10 percent over the past year, from an October completion rate of 79.3 percent in 2015 to 88.44 percent in 2016. The October completion rate in... Read More

Trump institutes hiring freeze, could impact Forest, Park Service this summer Hungry Horse News President Trump Monday instituted a hiring freeze on federal workers, a move that could impact Glacier National Park and the Forest Service, just as both agencies prepare to hire for the summer seaso... Read More

Elk meetings later this month Hungry Horse News Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is getting an early start on elk hunting regulations and season setting this month. A series of public meetings are being held to garner public input. The meeting in ... Read More

Wednesday conversations: Ivan O’Neil Hungry Horse News When Ivan O’Neil was in his mid-teens he lied about his age to work for the Forest Service. He was 15 years old in 1944, but there was a war on and so they hired him to be a fire lookout on Pioneer R... Read More