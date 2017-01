Recorded grizzly bear mortality in the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem in 2016 was the same the year before, with 22 total bears killed, primarily by human means. Removal by wildlife biologist...

A Columbia Falls city councilwoman is holding off on a call for a city resolution against hate and bigotry. It turns out, the city’s mission statement already covers it. “At the last meeting I spoke...

Both the private and public sector are working on creating greater recreational opportunities for Columbia Falls in the future. On the public side, the Columbia Falls City Council Tuesday night gave ...

City considering fee for sidewalk snow removal on U.S. 2 Hungry Horse News The city of Columbia Falls will explore the possibility of a fee for businesses and other landowners along U.S, Highway 2 for snow removal. The fee, if implemented, would be similar to light and stre... Read More

After short hiatus Glacier Park, Park Service back on Twitter Hungry Horse News Social media enthusiasts may have noticed that Glacier National Park didn’t post anything to Twitter over the Jan. 21-22 weekend. It wasn’t because the Park had nothing to say — an order from the Ser... Read More

Seniors say the speech, debate team is a family Hungry Horse News The Columbia Falls speech and debate team is more than just a bunch of students working on their oratory skills, it’s a family, the team says. And what a family it is. The team is the favorite headin... Read More

C-Falls graduation rate shoots up Hungry Horse News Columbia Falls High School’s graduation shot up almost 10 percent over the past year, from an October completion rate of 79.3 percent in 2015 to 88.44 percent in 2016. The October completion rate in... Read More