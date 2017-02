Several teachers at the Columbia Falls Junior High wore “Red for Ed” last week. The Red for Ed movement supports public education and public schools and is also against President Trump’s pick for Sec...

If you haven’t started on your sled, you’d better get going. The annual Cabin Fever Days and World Famous Bar Stool Races are Feb. 10-12 in Hungry Horse, Coram and Martin City. The bar stool races ...

The Columbia Falls speech and debate team rolled over the competition as it took an unprecedented 12th straight state A title Saturday in Laurel. The Wildcats were led by debaters Annabel Conger and ...

Yesterdays Hungry Horse News 70 years ago Jan. 24, 1947 Front page story featured Chance Beebe, a former assistant chief Glacier Park ranger, biologist and renowned mountain lion hunter. Beebe tracked down the “phantom” mounta... Read More

City, cyclists look to expand trails, recreation here Hungry Horse News Both the private and public sector are working on creating greater recreational opportunities for Columbia Falls in the future. On the public side, the Columbia Falls City Council Tuesday night gave ... Read More

Lovering holds off on call for anti-hate measure Hungry Horse News A Columbia Falls city councilwoman is holding off on a call for a city resolution against hate and bigotry. It turns out, the city’s mission statement already covers it. “At the last meeting I spoke... Read More

Griz mortality remained steady, but what’s sustainable? Hungry Horse News Recorded grizzly bear mortality in the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem in 2016 was the same the year before, with 22 total bears killed, primarily by human means. Removal by wildlife biologist... Read More

City considering fee for sidewalk snow removal on U.S. 2 Hungry Horse News The city of Columbia Falls will explore the possibility of a fee for businesses and other landowners along U.S, Highway 2 for snow removal. The fee, if implemented, would be similar to light and stre... Read More