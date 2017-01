A conservation group with roots in Montana played a role in the nomination of Ryan Zinke as Secretary of the Interior. Trump’s initial pick for the post was Cathy McMorris Rodgers, a Washington stat...

A fire heavily damaged a Columbia Falls home Saturday about noon. The fire broke out at the Telling residence on Fourth Avenue West. According to neighbors at the scene, the residents were able to g...

Even in tough times, Duncan has fond memories Hungry Horse News Verna Duncan has fond memories growing up in Montana, even when times were tough. The BeeHive Homes resident was born in Chinook in the summer of 1929. Duncan described her childhood as a simple lif... Read More

THE KEEPER OF SPOTTED BEAR Hungry Horse News Deb Mucklow Starling grew up in Fort Collins, Colorado in town. But nearly every weekend Starling and her family would pack up their stuff and head for the hills. “I knew early on I wanted to be a ... Read More

Big freeze on its way Hungry Horse News Next year will certainly start out a cold one. Starting Sunday through next week, a cold wave is expected, with temperatures dipping from 30 to 40 below in some places of Glacier National Park and ... Read More

No new mussel detections Hungry Horse News Test results earlier this month from 182 water bodies in Montana have turned up no new detections of invasive mussels, according to the Montana Mussel Response Team. As a result of the joint respo... Read More

Councilor hopes for anti-hate measure here Hungry Horse News Columbia Falls City councilwoman Jenny Lovering hopes to see a kinder, gentler city in 2017. At the last council meeting of the year, Lovering urged her fellow councilmembers to pass a resolution den... Read More