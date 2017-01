Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is getting an early start on elk hunting regulations and season setting this month. A series of public meetings are being held to garner public input. The meeting in ...

70 years ago Jan. 17, 1947 Front page had a story on Columbia Falls founder James Talbot's quest to develop coal deposits in the North Fork. The venture didn't pan out when the Steamer Oakes sank i...

Wednesday conversations: Ivan O'Neil Hungry Horse News When Ivan O'Neil was in his mid-teens he lied about his age to work for the Forest Service. He was 15 years old in 1944, but there was a war on and so they hired him to be a fire lookout on Pioneer R...

Climate change film on tap Hungry Horse News A film on climate change is screening at the O'Shaughnessy Center in Whitefish on Monday, Jan. 23 at 7 p.m. "Before the Flood", presented by National Geographic, features Leonardo DiCaprio. After th...

Winter lecture series begins Thursday at Conrad Hungry Horse News The Glacier Institute presents their three-part 2017 winter lecture series at the Conrad Mansion in Kalispell this Thursday. Doors open at 6 p.m. for coffee and wine, desserts, and conversation. The ...

Mussel pricetag could be $10 million Hungry Horse News The Montana Mussel Response team set out a proposed budget to state lawmakers Monday for invasive mussel control in Montana, with a price tag of about $10.2 million for the next two years. The fundi...

People in Columbia Falls fought, argued more in 2016 Hungry Horse News People didn't get along so well in Columbia Falls in 2016. Columbia Falls Police Chief Clint Peters noted that the city saw almost a twofold increase in disturbance complaints from 2015 to 2016. The ...