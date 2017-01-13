The final two oil and gas leases on the Badger-Two Medicine region of the Helena and Lewis and Clark National Forest were canceled on Wednesday, the Department of Interior announced. The Bureau of L...

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Friday the initiation of a status review for the distinct population segment of Northern Rocky Mountain fisher, to determine whether this population meets...

Yesterdays: A look back at history Hungry Horse News 70 years ago Jan. 10, 1947 Columbia Falls Mayor Chris Raaen declared he was sick and tired of wandering horses in town, eating shrubs and making a mess. He said he was going to get a pony and some ... Read More

Helena and Lewis and Clark National Forest begin plan process Hungry Horse News The Helena Lewis and Clark National Forest has taken the first steps in revising its forest plan, releasing its proposed action earlier this month. The sprawling forest includes the Rocky Mountain F... Read More

Cold snap was cold, but no record-breaker Hungry Horse News A cold snap in the Flathead Valley last week saw temperatures plummet, but didnt break any records. Polebridge got downright frigid, dropping to 18 below Jan. 2, 25 below Jan. 3, 29 below Jan. 4 and... Read More

Community mourns firefighter killed in Glacier Park avalanche Hungry Horse News A skier was killed in an avalanche on Mount Stanton in Glacier National Park Thursday afternoon. He was later identified as Benjamin Parsons, 36, of Kalispell. Parsons was a Whitefish firefighter an... Read More

Avalanche victim was well-known Whitefish firefighter, outdoor athlete Hungry Horse News For the Hungry Horse News Ben Parsons, 36, a well-known local athlete and Whitefish firefighter and paramedic, was killed in an avalanche Thursday afternoon while backcountry skiing on Stanton Mount... Read More